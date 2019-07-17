This year's NBA offseason has been one for the ages and perhaps the most surprising move came when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. George wanted to join Kawhi Leonard to create a dynamic duo that has the potential to dominate the NBA for years to come. Of course, the trade left Russell Westbrook to his own devices in OKC and he quickly requested a trade out of there. Eventually, the Houston Rockets took a waiver on Westbrook and gave up Chris Paul in the process.

The Thunder are looking to rebuild and at first, it seemed as though Paul didn't fit that goal. It was reported that Paul wouldn't play a single game in OKC and that they were shopping him around. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder are no longer looking to trade Paul and it is believed that he will be on the roster once the season starts.

One theory as to why these talks have stopped is because of his large contract. There aren't many teams out there who can afford him due to salary cap restrictions and it wouldn't make sense for them to make a deal. The Miami Heat were considered to be a suitor for Paul but as of right now, it looks like that's not going to happen.

For now, Paul and the Thunder are stuck with each other for the foreseeable future, unless of course, a team comes out of the woodwork.