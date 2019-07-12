The NBA shake ups continue as it's being reported that the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder have inked a deal to swap players Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, respectively. The blockbuster move was revealed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter when he wrote, "The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN." Wojnarowski later tweeted, "Houston hoped to find third-team destination preferable to Chris Paul, but ultimately leaves it OKC to execute next step once Presti confers w/ CP3 agent Leon Rose. Miami remains possibility for Paul (3 years, $124M) -- and OKC obviously has picks to incentivize deal, if needed."

Mark Berman, the Sports Director at Fox26 KRIV shared a statement reportedly issued by Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta that reads: "We're excited to have Russell Westbrook. I would watch him play for Oklahoma City and he's so athletic. At the same time this franchise just had the two years with the most wins it's ever had in consecutive years and we wouldn't have accomplished that without Chris Paul. Chris Paul is unbelievable & he's gonna be sadly missed."

There have been thousands of reactions to the news on social media, but Houston Texans player J.J. Watt took the time to praise Paul's character in a tweet. "Gonna miss you @CP3. Not many people know, but CP was literally the first celebrity to reach out and donate to the hurricane fundraiser. He had just recently been traded to Houston, called up and said he wanted to help. Very first one. Absolute legend." Watt made sure to tell Westbrook, "Welcome to Houston @russwest44 🚀."

Here are few more reactions, some chuckle-worthy.