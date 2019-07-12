Chris Paul might not be done changing addresses just yet.

On Thursday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported another blockbuster trade that sent OKC's Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and multiple, future first round draft picks. According to Woj, the Rockets had tried to find a third team to take part in the trade that would be a better fit for Paul, but were unsuccessful.

With the Thunder in full rebuild mode, CP3 and his agent are now expected to meet with Thunder GM Sam Presti to explore the possibilities of another deal. In fact, Wojnarowski notes that the Thunder have already discussed a potential trade with the Miami Heat.

Per ESPN:

"Presti already is working with Paul's agents at CAA Sports -- Leon Rose and Steven Heumann -- to redirect the nine-time All-Star to a new team, league sources tell ESPN. The Heat are prominent in the conversations, but there are other possibilities also being explored, sources said. Presti and Rose worked together last year on a similar situation with Carmelo Anthony."

Paul, 34, averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game last season. The nine-time All Star, who began his career in Oklahoma City, has three years, $124 million left on his contract.