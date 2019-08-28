ESPN has announced the list of athletes appearing in the upcoming issue of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue, which will include Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, UFC champion Amanda Nunes, and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

According to ESPN, the 2019 Body Issue will hit newsstands on September 6, marking its final appearance in print after 21 years. The photo gallery will be available on September 4.

In addition to the aforementioned athletes, ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue will feature the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line, Cleveland Browns lineman Myles Garrett, Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, WNBA player Liz Cambage, basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman, former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, and soccer star Kelley O'Hara. among others.

Check out the full list of athletes in the tweet embedded below, and stay tuned for the reveal on September 4.