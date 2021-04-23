Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play the game and while he may not have a championship to his name, there is no denying the Paul has done well no matter where he goes. Last season, Paul was nothing short of impressive while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder and despite a depleted roster, he was able to get the team to within a few points of defeating the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

In the offseason, Paul ended up going to the Phoenix Suns where he and Devin Booker have been able to turn the franchise in to viable Western Conference contenders this season. According to The Athletic, Paul actually had quite a few options in the offseason and as it turns out, no one wanted him more than the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul opted to stay in the Western Conference where he has spent this entire career. Fortunately for the 76ers, losing Paul wasn't too much of a burden as the team is still at the top of the Eastern Conference all while Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons play the best basketball of their respective careers.

With both the Suns and Sixers performing at a high level, it's clear that things worked out well for everyone involved.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images