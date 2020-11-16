Chris Paul has been at the center of numerous trade rumors as of late and today, a deal was finally made. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Phoenix Suns are trading Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, and a draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for Paul and Abdel Nader.

The Suns have been a potential landing spot for Paul for quite some time now although it wasn't certain that they would get the deal done. Teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks also felt like they had a chance, but alas, the Suns won the day.

Paul recently spoke to Jimmy Fallon about the trade rumors surrounding him, saying “Man, I’m going into year 16, right? So I’ve heard about every rumor that you could possibly hear. So you learn to control what you can control. I’m training getting ready for the season. If something happens, it will. If not, you know, I love being in Oklahoma with our team. We actually just got a new coach yesterday. So, you know, the league is always constantly changing.”

