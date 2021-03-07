CNN’s Chris Cuomo joked that he is “Black on the inside," during a conversation with Don Lemon, earlier this week, a remark that has resulted in public backlash on Twitter. The comment followed Lemon's inquiry as to how Cuomo could recite the theme song from the popular '70s sitcom Good Times.

'How do you know all the words to Good Times?' Lemon asked.

“You know I’m black on the inside,” Cuomo responded.



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The new controversy comes as the CNN anchor's brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, faces numerous accusations of sexual harassment from former staffers as well as a massive scandal regarding his mismanagement of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously I am aware of what’s going on with my brother,” Chris said on-air earlier this week. “And obviously I cannot cover it, because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.

“I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so,” he added. “There’s a lot of news going on that matters also, so let’s get after that.”

