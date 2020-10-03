Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19. Christie was at the White House last weekend where he helped prepare President Donald Trump for his debate with Joe Biden.

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19," Christie tweeted, Saturday. "I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition."

Christie's announcement follows several aides inside the Trump campaign who have tested positive for COVID-19, including Donald Trump himself.

Christie told ABC that no one was wearing masks during Trump's debate prep at the White House: “No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time,” Christie said. "And the group was about five or six people, in total.”

Trump is currently at Walter Reed Medical Center being treated for the coronavirus. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he wrote on Twitter, early Friday.

Christie has checked himself into a hospital as a precautionary measure.

