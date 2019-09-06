When does Chris Brownnot have legal drama to deal with? It feels like he's either in court facing a new lawsuit or trying to resolve one. Unfortunately, his legal woes have yet to end. According to The Blast, he was recently sued by a back-up dancer for eye injuries that she sustained on a set of a music video. The back-up dancer claimed that someone in poured "fake blood" in her eyes that caused harm to both of her eyes.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Danielle Griffin said, "a wardrobe and make-up artist with the first name "Angel" hired by Defendants, carelessly and negligently poured fake liquid blood on (her) head without eye protection after assuring her that the substance was safe." She's taking Breezy and the production team to court because she believes they should've known that whatever substance they were putting in her eyes was toxic. She claims they never tested the fake blood to see if it was actually safe to put on humans.

Griffin's aiming to have Chris Brown and the companies involved in the shoot to compensate her for everything she's suffered in the past two years since the shoot. She is aiming to sue for over $25K but that number is to cover medical care and treatment as well as the "loss of wages including past and present."