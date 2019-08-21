Say what you will about the man, but there's no denying that Chris Brown is a superstar of epic proportions. Some have even taken to labeling him this generation's Michael Jackson, lofty praise if speaking strictly on musical legacy. And while not everyone is down for massive albums like Heartbreak On A Full Moon or Indigo, Breezy simply can't contain himself - he's simply that prolific. Now, Chris has officially kicked off his extensive INDIGOAT tour, beginning with last night's opening Portland show.

In celebration, Breezy took to Instagram to share a few images from the show, many of which depict him cutting a proverbial rug. Complete with cinematic red lighting and electrifying effects, Brown appears every bit the superstar. With the extensive tour continuing well into November, it's clear that Brown's schedule will be jam-packed for the foreseeable future. Luckily, he's got plenty of key supporting players to lean on, including Joyner Lucas, Tory Lanez, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Do you plan on catching Chris Brown's ongoing INDIGOAT experience? Sound off below.