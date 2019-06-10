Chris Brown's Indigo has the potential to be his biggest album thus far, which is saying a lot given his previous album was forty songs. Yet Breezy appears in fine form, having buried hatchets with his "mortal enemy" in favor of crafting hits. Today, with the album's release date of June 28th fast approaching, Brown has announced an accompanying tour, cleverly titled the "INDIGOAT Tour." Given his extensive list of collaborators, Breezy has tapped Joyner Lucas, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, and Yella Beezy to hold it down alongside him.

The Live Nation-produced tour will hit 38 stops, including Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland, Pittsburgh, Houston, Anaheim, San Diego, Buffalo, and more. Should you be interested in copping tickets, check LiveNation.com on June 14th, 12pm local time. Should you be in possession of a Citi card, you'll be able to access pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, June 12th.

Be sure to check out the full list of dates below, and don't forget to listen to Chris and Drake's Indigo collaboration right here.

Aug. 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug. 21 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Aug. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 24 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Aug. 26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

Aug. 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug. 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial Arena

Aug. 31 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sept. 1 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Sept. 4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 6 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sept. 7 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sept. 8 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Sept. 10 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sept. 11 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Sept. 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sept. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 18 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Sept. 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 21 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sept. 22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sept. 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sept. 30 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 2 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct. 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct. 6 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct. 8 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Oct. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Oct. 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Oct. 15 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

Oct. 17 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Oct. 18 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Oct. 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center