Chris Brown is hitting the road with some of the homies.
Chris Brown's Indigo has the potential to be his biggest album thus far, which is saying a lot given his previous album was forty songs. Yet Breezy appears in fine form, having buried hatchets with his "mortal enemy" in favor of crafting hits. Today, with the album's release date of June 28th fast approaching, Brown has announced an accompanying tour, cleverly titled the "INDIGOAT Tour." Given his extensive list of collaborators, Breezy has tapped Joyner Lucas, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, and Yella Beezy to hold it down alongside him.
The Live Nation-produced tour will hit 38 stops, including Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland, Pittsburgh, Houston, Anaheim, San Diego, Buffalo, and more. Should you be interested in copping tickets, check LiveNation.com on June 14th, 12pm local time. Should you be in possession of a Citi card, you'll be able to access pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, June 12th.
Be sure to check out the full list of dates below, and don't forget to listen to Chris and Drake's Indigo collaboration right here.
Aug. 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug. 21 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Aug. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 24 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Aug. 26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
Aug. 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug. 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial Arena
Aug. 31 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sept. 1 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Sept. 4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 6 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sept. 7 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sept. 8 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Sept. 10 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sept. 11 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Sept. 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sept. 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sept. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 18 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
Sept. 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept. 21 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Sept. 22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sept. 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sept. 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sept. 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sept. 30 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 2 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Oct. 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Oct. 6 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Oct. 8 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Oct. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Oct. 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Oct. 15 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
Oct. 17 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Oct. 18 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Oct. 19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center