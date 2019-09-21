Chris Brown Holds It Down On Sherwood Marty's "Vibe Is"

The name Sherwood Marty has probably popped up a few times in the past few years. He's slowly getting his name known but it appears that he's ready to take his career to the next level. You see, he doesn't have any other projects on streaming services right now, with the exception of Young & Reckless with OMB Peezy.

He's dropped a ton of singles since then but it appears as though his latest has the potential to be his first Billboard charting hit. Marty came through with his new single, "Vibe Is" featuring none other than Chris Brown. Mouse On Tha Track cooked up the production for Breezy and Sherwood. There's a dark tone to it but Breezy's hook makes it a certified smash. Sherwood delivers a smooth, melodic flow that makes the track even more infectious.

It seems like it won't take long for this song to pop up everywhere. Peep "Vibe Is" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I just stuffed my pockets up with nothin' but them big bills

Try to take some from me, then I'm spinnin' like a windmill

Adderall and Percocets, I don't do the X pills

Come and vibe with me so I could show you how my sex feels