At this point of his life, Chris Brown is well known for being an ultra talented, multi-faceted phenom. As many know he can sing, dance, rap, paint, draw, and pretty much anything else you can name. Apparently, YK Osiris and NLE Choppa were blissfully unaware that basketball is one of the multiple things Breezy is a beast at. For years now, Chris has displayed his basketball skills in a wide variety of venues. From him showing off online to sporting events, both rappers should have known better by now than to challenge Chris without some hooping talents of their own.

YK Osiris was the first to attempt to stop Chris from scoring. Being on the butt end of a plethora of viral jokes recently, you would think he would do his best to avoid the spotlight and shame. But, on the contrary, he attempted to defend Chris one-on-one at the 3-point line and it resulted in a jumper right in his eye:





Next up was NLE Choppa, who arguably got the worst of it. Chris was in the backcourt taking the ball up, assumedly getting ready to set up a play for his team. In comes the "Capo" rapper, deciding it was a good idea to try his luck. He attempted to reach in and steal the ball, but Chris hit a swift behind the back move and Choppa's knees folded like origami:





Maybe the next rapper playing against Chris Brown will learn from these examples, and call for a double-team instead of getting handed L's to take home with them.

