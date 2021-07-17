Chris Brown & Young Thug Show Out For Davido's "Shopping Spree" Video

Davido & the "Slime & B" duo collide for the new music video for "Shopping Spree."

Davido has a penchant for making summer anthems, as do Young Thug and Chris Brown -- individually and as a duo. So, when you bring all three artists together, you're bound to have a hit on your hands. Last year, the three artists teamed up on Davido's album, A Better Time, for the track, "Shopping Spree." Now, all three of them have reconnected for the song's official music video. The summery vibe reflects summer love as a young man pursues a woman while his friends serve as his hypemen on the sidelines. Thug delivers his performance in an art class while painting a young model. Breezy joins the three for a night-time summer party, perfectly fitting the vibe of the song.

Whether you had it on rotation last summer or not, "Shopping Spree" is aiming to take on summer 2021 with the release of its new music video.

Check it out above.