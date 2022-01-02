Chloe Bailey filled her Instagram feed with designer duds, thirst traps, and her luxurious life all 2021 long, and it looks like she's riding the same wave into 2022. Just a few hours ago, the 23-year-old delivered a series of photos that see her proving everyone who's ever compared her to Beyoncé absolutely right.

"Cheers," the Atlanta-born vocalist captioned the post, which sees her wearing tons of shiny silver accessories while sensually posing in an oversized champagne glass. The second photo reveals her entire outfit – a two-piece set consisting of shorts and a bra top with plenty of jewels on it that perfectly match the rest of her look.





Lala, Snoh Aalegra, and Yara Shahidi are some of the early celebrity arrivals to the comment section, all three of them leaving kind comments for their friend, praising her beauty and creativity. Elsewhere in the replies, several people pointed out that Bailey's photoshoot has a noticeably similar vibe to Beyoncé's "Naughty Girl" music video from 2004, which also sees the Houston native splash around in a large liquor glass.

In the past, both critics and fans have been very vocal about comparing the "Have Mercy" singer to the industry icon, with some claiming that Bailey is trying too hard to be like Queen B, and others more positively pointing out that she has the potential and star power necessary to rise to the top the same way that the mother of three has throughout her career.

When speaking to The Breakfast Club about how the comparisons impact her, the R&B star explained, "[Beyoncé] says she’s really proud of me. That’s not something that we specifically talk about, but I just love her and I’m happy that she sees this light inside of me, and my sister as well."

Check out B's "Naughty Girl" music video above and let us know if you see the similarities in the comment section.



