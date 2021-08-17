The NY Post obtained some horrifying footage over the weekend of the moment a cold-blooded killer fatally shot a man seven times inside a Bronx deli. The shooting took place last Friday at the B.H. Gourmet Deli on Bainbridge Avenue in Fordham Manor in NYC when a 21-year-old Law & Order extra, named Jayquan Lewis, was gunned down in the middle of the store.

In the video, Lewis is seen waiting to purchase a bottle of water when the gunman emerges from the back of the bodega and opens fire on the victim. Lewis was shot three times in the chest, three times in the arm, and once in the stomach. The shooter was dressed in denim shorts, a white tank top, and wearing a black bag across his body at the time of the attack. (BEWARE: horrifying footage below)

“The assassination reminds me of the scene from ‘Carlito’s Way’ when Al Pacino’s character gets shot by Benny Blanco from the Bronx,” said Michael Alcazar, a retired NYPD detective.

Investigators believe Lewis was targeted as he was the only one in the store who was shot. The shooting was reportedly a result of a social media beef and Lewis' possible gang ties. "I have no doubt that [the victim] was targeted. The guy standing next to him could've easily been killed too, but wasn't," said Joseph Giacalone, a former NYPD sergeant.

Lewis's mother, Marisol Sanchez, denied her son's alleged gang ties but warned him about the possible danger before he left for the deli. "I warned him because so much stuff has been going on around here," she said. "I have seen so many shootings and I've been seeing a lot of killings. That was one of my biggest fears, something happening to my son."

