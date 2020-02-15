mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Childish Major Returns With "Shallow Dimes"

Milca P.
February 15, 2020 18:45
Shallow Dimes
Childish Major doubles down.


After delivering on his "Dem Know" track, Childish Major has soon followed up with his latest "Shallow Dimes" release. It's the latest in a string of cuts that have followed 2019's full-length Dirt Road Diamond. 

With the arrival of "Shallow Dimes" also comes the announcement of Childish Major's upcoming supporting run alongside YBN Cordae during Cordae's European tour leg in support of The Lost Boy.

The run kicks off in March in Glasgow and will run for a month, making stops in London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin and Dublin among other stops. Until then, enjoy "Shallow Dimes."

Quotable Lyrics

They ask me "How you swim in those waters?"
She's still somebody's daughter
Never had a 9 to 5 but she pushin' a Benz, yeah
It's a hard pill to swallow
But she's all about her dollars

