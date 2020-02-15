Childish Major Returns With "Shallow Dimes"

After delivering on his "Dem Know" track, Childish Major has soon followed up with his latest "Shallow Dimes" release. It's the latest in a string of cuts that have followed 2019's full-length Dirt Road Diamond.

With the arrival of "Shallow Dimes" also comes the announcement of Childish Major's upcoming supporting run alongside YBN Cordae during Cordae's European tour leg in support of The Lost Boy.

The run kicks off in March in Glasgow and will run for a month, making stops in London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin and Dublin among other stops. Until then, enjoy "Shallow Dimes."

Quotable Lyrics

They ask me "How you swim in those waters?"

She's still somebody's daughter

Never had a 9 to 5 but she pushin' a Benz, yeah

It's a hard pill to swallow

But she's all about her dollars