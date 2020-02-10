Chief Keef Chops Up Some Soul Vocals On Self-Produced "Lamb Pass By"

In the last week, people were surprised to see Chief Keef using photoshop to create album art for Tadoe but the Chicago-bred drill artist has taken the DIY approach to his career for a long time. Production is another lane that Chief Keef's dove into in the past and now, it looks like he's applying this to his own music.

"Lamb Pass By" is the latest single from Chief Keef, appearing to be a solid hint that Almighty So 2 is on the way. The song, which was self-produced, has a Southern soulful touch to it. Chief Keef flips some soul vocals with a thumping blues-y bassline. He oozes swagger on the track, flexing his sister's future law degree to homeownership.

The rapper seemingly hinted at a new project dropping on Valentine's Day with a clip from an upcoming music video. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on new music from Chief Keef.

Quotable Lyrics

If you ain't know, I got one lil' brother, one lil' sister

My lil' sister gon' be a lawyer so I'm proud of her

Soon as I catch a fuckin' case, you know I'm callin' her

In case Disney trying to sue me for beating up Donald Duck