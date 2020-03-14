Chick-fil-A is making an effort to reach customers in new ways. The restaurant is not only known for its great chicken sandwiches but also for its very popular sauces. In an exciting move, they are rolling out the idea of selling their sauces to the masses at grocery stores. Starting in April, Chick-fi-A signature and Polynesian sauces will be available for purchase in Florida at Walmart, Publix, Winn-Dixie, and Target. The sauce will be sold in 16-ounce bottles for approximately $3.49.

"Increasingly, our customers are searching for ways to enjoy our brand at home," stated Michael Patrick, principal program lead for Chick-fil-A's Beyond the Restaurant team.

Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A is just beginning to learn about the retail market, but are hoping to expand this project further than Florida as soon as they can justify.

Chick-fil-A noticed that consumers across the world are moving away from traditional takeout, instead, figuring out ways to enjoy meals from the comfort of their own homes. By offering their sauces to retailers, Chick-fil-A is continuing to reach their market, even if they are not willing to step into their physical restaurants. Chick-fil-A credits other restaurant chains such as Cheesecake Factory, TGI Fridays, IHOP and others for their ability to crack into the new retail market and are hoping to be as successful in their transition.

[via]