Chick-fil-A are bringing their top notch service to the comfort of your home. The chain restaurant announced that they'll soon be launching a new product in the form of at-home meal kits complete with ingredients to prepare Chick-fil-A meals from home. As the coronavirus pandemic has forced dining establishments to close their doors to their loyal customers, many have been surviving off of take-out and delivery services. Companies that specialize in meal kit products have also seen a boost in sales since the pandemic escalated, according to CNN. Although Chick-fil-A first started testing out their new meal kit product back in 2018, they decided that there was no better time than the present to launch.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"Customers are asking us to serve them at home," Michael Patrick, a member of Chick-fil-A's Beyond the Restaurant team, said. "So we brought it back." Meal kits can be ordered for pick-up or delivery, but unfortunately, there's only one food option available: chicken parmesan. The kit comes with two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese, and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta. However, there's a customization option that allows customers to swap the breaded filets for grilled or spicy chicken, and the meat will be pre-cooked, so customers just have to reheat it.

The chain will begin offering these new meal kits, which cost $14.99 and serve two, as soon as May 4th. While each individual restaurant will have the choice of whether or not they'd like to offer the product, the company expects at least half of its locations will opt to do so. You can also purchase Chick-fil-A's signature and Polynesian sauces in select stores.

[Via]