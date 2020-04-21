Kanye West's love for Chick-Fil-A was immortalized in 2019 when he rapped, "Closed On Sunday, you're my Chick-Fil-A." Popeyes trolled him, Chick-Fil-A's embraced him, and overall, the lyric turned into an instant meme on Twitter. However, Kanye West's using his Chick-Fil-A connect to do some great things as the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the world.



According to Fox News, Kanye West, Chick-Fil-A, and several other local businesses hav teamed up with Los Angeles Dream Team since around the time the pandemic began on a mission to serve 300K meals for those in need. Since mid-March, the Dream Center has provided over 11K meals a day in one of the biggest school district in the U.S.

“Every morning I wake up and stand in the parking lot with our dedicated staff, I am blown away that day after day, week after week, there is enough food to provide to folks that need it,” Matthew Barnett, Dream Center co-founder, said.

Kanye's contributions have allowed the Dream Center to expand its efforts. Open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Kanye West's donation helped them expand their efforts from drive-thru meals to also being able to deliver meals to the elderly and vulnerable seniors who are at home during self-isolation.

Big up Kanye West and Chick-Fil-A for their major donation!