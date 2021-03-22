Minor League Baseball players have struggled in the past when it comes to making money. Of course, this is because the Minor League doesn't guarantee its players a fair salary. It is typically the guys in the Majors who make all of the bread, and there have been cases where Minor League players try to get a second job as a means of paying their bills.

For Chicago Cubs prospect Jesus Camargo-Corrales, this went a bit too far as he was recently arrested in Colorado after being found with 25 pounds of Meth and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone in his car. Camargo-Corrales eventually admitted that he was paid $500 to bring the drugs to a buyer.

Camargo-Corrales is currently still being held as a result of the arrest and it was revealed that he was charged with unlawful distribution and possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone which are massive felonies. As it stands, the Cubs know of the situation although they have yet to issue an opinion or lengthy statement on the matter.

This is one of those stories that always take fans by surprise, and it's sad to see such a thing happen to someone who had carved out a lane for themself in the world of sports.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images