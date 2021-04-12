Chet Hanks has been an interesting character over the years and his whole bit is jarring, to say the least. There are those who believe he should be canceled for what he does, while others simply find it amusing. These polarizing responses to Hanks have only helped raise his profile in the public eye and when he proclaimed "White Boy Summer" just a few weeks ago, there were plenty of people who paid attention, for better or for worse.

Since that time, Hanks has been lecturing his fans on the rules of "White Boy Summer" and he has even delivered some questionable merch to go with his new venture. Now, Hanks is promoting "White Boy Summer" with a brand new song. Of course, Hanks has made music in the past and now, he is finally back.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

In the Instagram post below, you can see that Hanks is having himself a blast while out on the beach, all while his song plays in the background. This music video is supposed to release either Tuesday or Friday, and we're sure there are plenty of people who will be eager to listen to it. In all honesty, it doesn't sound half bad.

