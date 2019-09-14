Check Out Open Mike Eagle's Newest Single "The Edge Of New Clothes"

Open Mike Eagle’s newest single is a unique release. “The Edge Of New Clothes” comes courtesy of Anthony Fantano of TheNeedleDrop, and his upcoming compilation album for charity. The project is described on TheNeedleDrop’s website as, “A compilation curated by Anthony Fantano, host of the popular music review site, The Needle Drop. The Compilation consists of artists that have either been featured on the site or reviewed favorably in the past. The Needle Drop’s profits will be donated to the non-profit organization, The Immigrant Legal Resource Center.”

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center, as described by their website, “...trains attorneys, paralegals, and community-based advocates who work with immigrants around the country. We inform the media, elected officials, and public to shape effective and just immigration policy and law. Our staff works with grassroots immigrant organizations to promote civic engagement and social change.”

All profits from streaming will be donated to the non-profit; therefore, if you want to support a good cause, stream the song below. It’s smooth, well-written and has an interesting beat. This one is definitely worth a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Businesses don't fight fair, it's competitive

Money have you singin' nightmares in your head again

Don't nobody give a fuck, just let me figure out

What I ever know for sure and give a shit about