Che' Noir Stakes Her Claim On "The Thrill Of The Hunt 2"

Few can deny that Buffalo is putting out some of the grimiest bars in modern-day hip-hop, thanks in part to the work of Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny The Butcher, and the emerging Che' Noir. The young lyricist was originally put on my radar after seeing Wayno big up The Thrill Of The Hunt 2 on Everyday Struggle, and it didn't take long to realize his recommendation had validity. Upon queuing up the first song, the Biblically-titled "head Of Goliath," it soon became evident that Noir is deadly with the bars. Shades of Rah Digga and Lauryn Hill paired over absolutely filthy production, boom-bap drums with menacing medieval musicality.

Highlight tracks like "Fountain Of Youth" and "Spin The Bottle" will likely win fans over, especially those naturally inclined toward impeccable lyricism and the lost art of punchline rap. Upon listening to The Thrill Of The Hunt 2, it's clear that Che' is a rapper's rapper, with little to no interest in chasing tired, contemporary mainstream trends. Expect big things to come.