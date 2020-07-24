Chase B & Don Toliver Are Gluttons In Visual To "Cafeteria" Collab Ft. Gunna

We were hoping that all of those previews by Travis Scott on .WAV Radiowould get official releases. Recently, Travis Scott blessed his fans by sharing Chase B, Don Toliver, and Gunna's collaborative single "Cafeteria," and now we have the official drop. On Friday (July 24), "Cafeteria" was released to the world alongside a psychedelic-style music video at a swanky Nobu restaurant.

According to Travis and Chase B, "Cafeteria" may be included on a joint project that they've been cooking up titled ESCAPISM. We'll all have to wait for information about that, but it's sure to break the internet upon its release. In the meantime, Watch the visual for "Cafeteria" as Chase B and Don Toliver take over a Nobu restaurant and later invade the glowing studio with Gunna in the visual to what's sure to be a Cactus Jack drop on repeat.

Quotable Lyrics

Officer, I'm sorry, baby, I was throwin' those hundreds (I'm sorry)

Smoke blown in your face, I know you want all my money (I'm sorry)

Better read me my rights, you know Don ain't no dummy