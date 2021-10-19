When she’s not busy starring in hit films like Bombshell, Atomic Blonde, or Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize Theron can be found hanging out with her two adoptive daughters – 9-year-old Jackson, and 5-year-old August.

In her latest project, the South African actress has reprised the role of Morticia Addams for the animated family flick, The Addams Family 2. According to Essence, Theron is excited to finally be able to share her work with her family.

“I felt very lucky to be asked to be a part of this. I definitely do not get to share a lot of my work with my kids. They’ll probably be in their late 50’s before they get to see anything [else] that I’ve done.”

Theron is a white woman, and both of her children are Black. The actress has acknowledged that because of this, she may not always have all of the answers they require, but she does have friends who she can lean on for support.

“I am so grateful to the incredible village of strong Black women in my life who I can pick up a phone to, or come over to my house and they’ll tell me: ‘You need to stop doing this,’ or ‘these baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?’”

The Long Shot actress also said that her Black friends “put [her] in [her] place,” and because of that, she feels “great confidence” in raising her two young children.

“I have a real acknowledgment, as we all do as parents – we know where we lack and we know where we are rich,” the 46-year-old said.

See a sweet clip of Charlize and her daughters below.

