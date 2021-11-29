Wardrobe malfunctions are never fun, but especially not when they happen on camera. “Boys” singer Charli XCX learned that the hard way this weekend.

The 29-year-old had the honour of virtually presenting an award at Australia’s ARIA Music Awards on Wednesday, and following the ceremony, she shared a clip from her speech to her Instagram page. “And the ARIA goes to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for ‘Stay’. Well done, congratulations,” Charli can be heard saying.

She then gives the camera a wave, but as she lowers her arm, the English singer finds her bare breast exposed for the camera, much to her surprise. The star’s eyes widen as shock, but she quickly bursts out laughing while adjusting herself accordingly. “congrats guys !” she captioned the funny moment, which has earned her hundreds of hilarious comments.

“The girlies wanted to congratulate them too,” one user wrote. “I was just thinking it’s very rare seeing Charlie fully dressed and..”, “So tell me how lucky was the guy behind the camera,” others chimed in. Luckily, the scandalous moment never actually made it onto the livestream, so Charli is in the clear – for now, anyway.





The How I’m Feeling Now hitmaker is set to appear as the musical guest on an episode of Saturday Night Live on December 18th, with Paul Rudd acting as host for the evening. She’ll also be headed out on tour beginning in March of 2022, so here’s hoping she doesn’t suffer from any more fashion faux pas while on stage.

