Charles Barkley and Draymond Green have been going at each other for a while now. Barkley doesn't seem to like Green's arrogance very much and the feeling is mutual at this point. The hatred between these two has ramped up this season thanks to the fact the Golden State Warriors haven't been very good. In fact, the Warriors are last place in the NBA and Green's play has been exposed without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the lineup.

Recently, Green lashed out at Barkley saying he could easily take the NBA on TNT star's job. Green thinks he would be a great analyst and that Barkley doesn't even do that well on TV. TMZ recently caught up with Barkley where they asked him about Green's comments. As you can imagine, Barkley followed it all up with even more jokes.