Charles Barkley and Draymond Green still don't like each other very much.
Charles Barkley and Draymond Green have been going at each other for a while now. Barkley doesn't seem to like Green's arrogance very much and the feeling is mutual at this point. The hatred between these two has ramped up this season thanks to the fact the Golden State Warriors haven't been very good. In fact, the Warriors are last place in the NBA and Green's play has been exposed without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the lineup.
Recently, Green lashed out at Barkley saying he could easily take the NBA on TNT star's job. Green thinks he would be a great analyst and that Barkley doesn't even do that well on TV. TMZ recently caught up with Barkley where they asked him about Green's comments. As you can imagine, Barkley followed it all up with even more jokes.
"I think [Draymond is] a good player and a great guy. I like messing with him but he's got the perfect face for radio," Barkley said. "He don't have a TV face! He could do the job but he doesn't have a face for TV."
Needless to say, the feud between these two isn't going to end anytime soon, even if it may all be in good fun.