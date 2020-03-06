Charles Barkley and Draymond Green just might be destined to feud forever, even after Draymond's playing days are over.

Barkley, who has been critical of Green's play this season, as well as in the past, received a taste of his own medicine on Friday as the Warriors' forward fired back with some harsh criticism of his own. Not only did Draymond take a shot at Charles for never having won an NBA championship, but he also trashed The Round Mound of Rebound's abilities as an analyst and threatened to take his job.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Says Green, “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too. He didn't make enough money playing so he need that job - he should stop talking to me. I have a tendency to end people, so he should stop before I take his job." Green adds, "He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.”

Barkley's favorite recurring joke about Green is his ability to "average that triple-single," a comment which is typically met with laughter from his co-hosts. However, Green didn't appear to be in a joking mood when he issued his statement about The Chuckster on Friday. Check out the footage in the tweet embedded below.