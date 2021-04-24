Charles Barkley compared women from Georgia to bulldogs during Thursday night’s Inside the NBA, while covering the Mavericks’ 115-110 win over the Lakers. The comments landed Barkley in hot water.

While discussing Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's college career at the University of Georgia, Barkley let his controversial opinion fly. “Georgia the only school in the world that they named their mascot after the women down there,” Barkley said on the broadcast.

“So totally uncalled for,” co-host Ernie Johnson said, later adding, “Not even gonna dignify that with a response.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Thursday wasn't the first time Barkley has made controversial comments on women. Back in 2014, the former NBA power forward called out women from San Antonio: “Some big ol’ women down there [in San Antonio] … that’s a gold mine for Weight Watchers,” he said at the time while discussing the Spurs. "Victoria is definitely a secret [in San Antonio] … they can’t wear no Victoria’s Secret down there… They wear bloomers down there … ain’t nothing skimpy down there.”

Barkley was also criticized earlier this year after saying that professional athletes should have priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine because they pay more in taxes than average Americans.

