Chance The Rapper Returns With Gorgeous New Track "Child Of God"

Alexander Cole
March 25, 2022 17:32
Image via Chance The Rapper

Child Of God
Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper's latest track is a return to form for the artist.


Following the release of The Big Day, fans were quick to call Chance The Rapper a bust. The album did not live up to expectations, and many were upset with the very obvious dip in quality. Since that time, Chance has been dropping tracks here and there, however, fans are waiting on a new full-length project, that will hopefully act as a redemption arc.

Today, Chance dropped off a brand new song called "Child Of God," and it is clear that Chance is back in prime form. This song has some gorgeous production that complements the heavenly vibe of the record. From there, Chance delivers some laid back bars about his faith, and the theme is all about uplifting people. It's a pretty amazing message, and it is clear that Chance put a lot of care into this effort.

Let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I try to break shackles, now they ankles in shambles
I can't expect them to be grateful and thankful
They thought I had a manual like Hansel
Leave your plans in mans hands and it gets manhandled

