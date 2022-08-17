Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers says that T.I. punched him in the face while they were taking a photo together at a nightclub after Taggart attempted to kiss the Atlanta rapper on the cheek. The Chainsmokers' member explained the incident and admitted that he was in the wrong during a video posted on TikTok, Tuesday.

The TikTok post features the overlay, “When meeting T.I. goes wrong," and is captioned, "My bad T.I. won’t happen again… unless?"



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

In the video, Taggart explains, “T.I. just literally punched me in the face. We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek — it was totally my fault."

Taggart's Chainsmokers partner, Alexander Pall, can be heard laughing in the background.

“And he was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ He pushed me off and I was like, ‘Alright, my bad’ … And he was like, ‘Alright cool, we’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever," Taggart continued. “First of all, T.I. is fully in the right here. I was feeling the vibes way too hard and I kissed T.I. on the cheek. And he punched me in the face for it! It’s fully fine.”

T.I. has yet to comment on the incident; however, he was recently honored with the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award as well as the Volunteer’s Achievement Lifetime Award for his philanthropic work in Atlanta.

Check out Taggart's TikTok post below.

[Via]