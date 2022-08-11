T.I. was presented with the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the State Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday. The iconic rapper was joined by his wife, Tiny, and sons, Domani and Messiah, at the ceremony.

“In the grand scheme of things, we are only here on Earth in this life for a short period of time, and once we leave, people won’t remember the clothes we wore or the things we have,” T.I. said while accepting the award. “We will only be remembered by what we meant to our family, our children and what we were able to do for others.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

He further elaborated in a post on Instagram, recording a video of news coverage of the ceremony.

“So…You spend years grinding,fighting, clawing and climbing with what feels like the weight(&Hate)of the world on your shoulders….oftentimes feeling like no one cares, notices, or appreciates your efforts, intentions or sacrifices,” he captioned the post. “then BAM God hits you it you face wit a blessing that shows you,you don’t know [shit]…. So humbled and thankful for @rep.debrabazemore63 @ambassadorpeterson @joebiden @vp & everyone else who had a hand in making this possible. Can’t thank you enough for these prestigious honors. God IS THE Greatest.”

T.I. was also honored with the Volunteer’s Achievement Lifetime Award by Global International Alliance on behalf of President Joe Biden. The award recognizes the rapper for having contributed over 4,000 hours of service to the United States.

2 Chainz, Ludacris, Rapsody, and more shared love for T.I. in the comments section, congratulating him on the award.

Check out T.I.'s Instagram posts below.









[Via]