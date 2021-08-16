Sharelle Rosado, star of Netflix's upcoming Selling Tampa, revealed that she is expecting a baby daughter with her fiancé, legendary NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. The daughter will be their first child together.

"It’s with full hearts, a ton of joy, and love to reveal… We’re expecting!" Rosado announced on Instagram, Monday. "It’s been so hard keeping this a secret but I’m excited to finally share the news with all of you! We’re so blessed to have such amazing people in our lives and in our hearts. Looking forward to a future of fun, love and adventure. Thank you to @people for capturing this beautiful moment and thank you to everyone for your support!"



Tom Pidgeon / Getty Images

While this will be their first child together, it is neither Rosado nor Johnson's first child independent of each other. Johnson is the father of eight other children, while Rosado is the mother of four.

Rosado opened up about learning she was pregnant during a new interview with People.

"It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait. It's actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn't even seem like it's been that long."

Check out Rosado's announcement below.

[Via]