Central Cee Wants To Get In Some "Retail Therapy" On His New Single

West London's Central Cee is starting 2022 off with a banger called "Retail Therapy," which features production from Nastylgia and Young Chencs who sampled "Wildflower" by Hank Crawford – best known for its appearance on Kanye West's "Drive Slow," as Complex notes.

The new single, dropped on January 6th, came along with the news that 23-year-old has a new album on the way in just a few weeks, called 23 and scheduled to arrive on DSPs on February 25th.

Cee recently began amping his loyal fanbase up with the release of another sample-heavy single, titled "Obsessed With You," which you'll recognize with ease if you've spent any time on TikTok in the last year.

Along with "Retail Therapy," the "Overseas" hitmaker also shared a music video that sees him and his team taking on the streets with enthusiasm as they go on a shopping trip, hitting up Bond Street and Shepherd Bush's W12 shopping centre; check it out above and let us know what you think of Central Cee's latest in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Toxic relationship with my queen, but me and the T got chemistry

To-to-told her that I'm a Gemini, now she on Google checkin' the compatibility

She wanna see if I got the agility

She wanna see if I got the ability, huh

I went 'round three, she want round four, she killin' me, huh

ADHD, my trigger finger fidgety

