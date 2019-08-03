mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cassie's "Teach Me" Is Her Latest Public Access Freebie

Devin Ch
August 03, 2019 10:50
Teach Me
Cassie

Cassie Ventura is still yearning for a submissive teacher to lead the way.


There's no sense in skirting around the issue: Cassie Ventura has been hit or miss with her recent output. "Teach Me" is ostensibly the middle ground between a bullseye hit, and sinking below the surface. For Cassie to re-emerge without Ryan Leslie in her corner, she'll need to reinvent herself. R&B has gone through several permutations since she went faded out of view in the mid-2010s. 

"Teach Me" is part of her new "Free Friday" initiative, where she stands to give out material "free of charge" at a weekly or bi-weekly rate. Beyond the submissive themes explored in "Teach Me," Cassie does find herself waxing about the wonders years. The song is, in essence, a stripped-down version of Musiq Soulchild's ballad of the same name.

Literally, moments before she unearthed "Teach Me" to her devoted fans, Cassie released "Rollercoaster," song that is more than ikely going to make the final draft of her sophomore LP - over a dozen years in the making. Let us know: does "Teach Me" stack up to previous warm-up sessions this Summer?

Quotable Lyrics:

To be better for us
Teach me how to love
We've come this far
Knew it'd be hard
But I see the light, see the light

- Cassie 

