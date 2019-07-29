Cassie Links WIth Ro James For "Rollercoaster" Duet

Still on her Free Fridays tip, Cassie unveils her latest single, this time around recruiting the talents of crooner Ro James for the assist on "Rollercoaster."

The seductive new duet finds the two floating about one another as they trade off on lines sharing space. It makes for a balanced output that finds Cassie's lighter delivery in good company of the fuller vocals of Ro on the track. The new rollout of singles underscores a new moment of creative control for Cassie, who is currently prepping for the arrival of her sophomore album, an effort nearly thirteen years in the making.

For now, get into "Rollercoaster."

Quotable Lyrics

The moment that I saw your face I knew

I wanted all of you, you're giving me all of you

I wanna be your everything baby, yeah your fantasy

Givin' you all you need, I'm givin' you all I'm feenin'