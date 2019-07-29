mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cassie Links WIth Ro James For "Rollercoaster" Duet

Milca P.
July 29, 2019 00:28
152 Views
03
0
CoverCover

Rollercoaster
Cassie Feat. Ro James

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Cassie shares her newest.


Still on her Free Fridays tip, Cassie unveils her latest single, this time around recruiting the talents of crooner Ro James for the assist on "Rollercoaster."

The seductive new duet finds the two floating about one another as they trade off on lines sharing space. It makes for a balanced output that finds Cassie's lighter delivery in good company of the fuller vocals of Ro on the track. The new rollout of singles underscores a new moment of creative control for Cassie, who is currently prepping for the arrival of her sophomore album, an effort nearly thirteen years in the making.

For now, get into "Rollercoaster."

Quotable Lyrics

The moment that I saw your face I knew 
I wanted all of you, you're giving me all of you
I wanna be your everything baby, yeah your fantasy
Givin' you all you need, I'm givin' you all I'm feenin'

Cassie
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  152
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cassie Ro James new music Songs new song r&b rnb rollercoaster
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cassie Links WIth Ro James For "Rollercoaster" Duet
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject