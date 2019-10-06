Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh Reunite On "Still Goin"

The Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh combination can do no wrong.

After a solid year that saw the arrival of Casey's own Organic album, while Rockie Fresh has delivered on a slew of single drops, the duo comes together for their latest addition on "Still Goin."

It's a follow up to the Fresh Veggies joints that last arrived in the forms of "Finer Things" and "Murda," and points to a stream of new outputs that could understandably lead into a full-length outing from the pairing. If not, the two have been hard enough at work crafting a solid catalog of collaborations to last through the season.

Get into the latest below.

Quotable Lyrics

Feelin like I'm Diddy, ain't no way out

New crib in the 'burbs and it's way out

I don't listen to these n-ggas cause they played out

I got love for all my n-ggas, I won't play about 'em