mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh Reunite On "Still Goin"

Milca P.
October 06, 2019 03:35
60 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Still Goin
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fresh Veggies is back.


The Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh combination can do no wrong. 

After a solid year that saw the arrival of Casey's own Organic album, while Rockie Fresh has delivered on a slew of single drops, the duo comes together for their latest addition on "Still Goin."

It's a follow up to the Fresh Veggies joints that last arrived in the forms of "Finer Things" and "Murda," and points to a stream of new outputs that could understandably lead into a full-length outing from the pairing. If not, the two have been hard enough at work crafting a solid catalog of collaborations to last through the season.

Get into the latest below.

Quotable Lyrics

Feelin like I'm Diddy, ain't no way out
New crib in the 'burbs and it's way out
I don't listen to these n-ggas cause they played out
I got love for all my n-ggas, I won't play about 'em

Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  60
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies fresh veggies new msuic still goin new music Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh Reunite On "Still Goin"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject