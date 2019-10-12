Casanova Shines With Young Thug & Gunna On "So Drippy"

Casanova dropped off his intimate, eye-opening tape Behind These Scars just today that features 10 tracks and hot features from Giggs, Chris Brown, Fabolous and more. We're here to show love to one of the many tracks, "So Drippy" rightfully featuring Gunna and Yung Thug. The lyrical content touches on a broken friendship and a homie who used to be a real one.

"It’s no secret that I’ve been through a lot,” Casanova said of the album. "This body of work will invite you into my world. My life. My pain. It’s my most vulnerable body of work."

Stream the tune and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I thought you was my dog

We done broke the laws

Got that drip upfront

I give thanks to the Lord