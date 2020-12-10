This year has been a whirlwind for all of us. For many, including Action Bronson, who recently detailed his 125-pound weight loss for Men's Health Magazine, health and fitness have been at the forefront of keeping us sane throughout the pandemic. A healthy mind reflects a healthy mind, so it's nice to see how many people have taken fitness seriously during this lull. DJ Carnage is somebody that has always struggled with his weight, but in 2020, he made it a priority for himself to see how he could get his body back on track. He absolutely succeeded, returning to Instagram this week and showing off his stunning 100-pound weight loss.

Congratulations are in order for Carnage, who has lost 100 pounds in the last year. He celebrated the moment by sharing a picture on Instagram, marking one of his first uploads in weeks.

"2020... the year I lost 100 lbs," he said as his caption. The photo was taken on a boat in Thailand. He's wearing a loose t-shirt, but you can see how hard Carnage has worked to get healthier.



Much like him, Action Bronson has really been tapping in at the gym, showing off everything that he's accomplished since the pandemic hit. If you've been meaning to get control back of your fitness goals, use Carnage and Action Bronson's stories as inspiration. Anyone can do this!