Carmelo Anthony was one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA during his prime but over the years, he has suffered a serious decline and now, teams don't want to take a chance on him. It appears as though Melo's time in the NBA has come to an end even though many players around the league think he should at least get a farewell tour. Unfortunately, most teams have already filled out their rosters and there simply isn't enough money to go around right now.

Despite all of this, Melo is working hard in the gym so that he can prove all of the haters wrong and show the world why he still belongs in the NBA. During a recent trip to Black Ops Basketball, Melo put on a clinic on the court and dominated the players he was up against. As you would imagine, these aren't the best competitors in the world but he still did his thing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris Brickley (@cbrickley603) on Jul 31, 2019 at 8:21pm PDT

The video was posted by Melo's trainer Chris Brickley who recently went on the Breakfast Club to praise Melo. He even said that Anthony was better than 60 to 70 percent of the league, which is certainly some big words of encouragement.

While Melo's future continues to remain uncertain, there is no denying that he wants to be back in the NBA badly and will stop at nothing to get there.