Carmelo Anthony has always been known as a prolific scorer and during the prime of his career, he was one of the most consistent players in the league. Now, Anthony is struggling to find a team as no one as has given him much of an offer. It's a surprising turn of events when you consider just how good of a player Anthony has proven himself to be. Even if he's declined over the years, you would think there would be at least one team out there who wants him on their squad.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is one of those people who feel as though Anthony should be given another shot. In fact, Lillard wants to see Melo get a similar treatment to players like Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade. The Blazers star sent out a couple of tweets saying Melo should be on a team, although it can't be the Blazers as they don't have the money to sign him right now.

A few days ago, Melo's trainer went on The Breakfast Club and said the former Knicks star would be better than a vast majority of the players in the league.

“He’s easily better than 60 percent, 70 percent of the NBA players walking around,” Chris Brickley said. “It’s just that teams are afraid of ‘I want to be a starter.’ It’s not the case. Melo just wants to have a farewell season, do what D-Wade did. Have a jersey swap. He had a great career, he’s a Hall of Famer. So hopefully that could happen.”

Only time will tell whether or not Melo will see an NBA court this season.