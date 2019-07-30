Team USA reportedly "will not consider" adding Carmelo Anthony to their roster ahead of training camp next week, despite the fact that a number of veteran NBA stars have withdrawn from competition. Anthony, 35, ranks as USA Basketball’s all-time leader in career points, rebounds, and games played.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Melo's wife LaLa to get her take on the Team USA chatter, and she think he deserves an invite "out of respect."

"Out of respect [Team USA] should [invite Anthony]," La La said. "Who was a better Team USA player than he was? Nobody. But, I'm not saying he wants to play or he doesn't want to play. But if you look at his stats he's the best."

According to a report by Stadium's Shams Charania, the three-time Olympic Gold Medalist shouldn't be expecting a call to join the team when camp kicks off on August 5.

“One player that the basketball community has talked about in terms of an addition is Carmelo Anthony,” Charania says. “He’s one of the best Olympic players of all time, one of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA, so why not bring him back, allow him an opportunity to prove himself? But I’m told Team USA will not go in that direction, will not consider that option.”

The confirmed participants competing in the FIBA World Cup training camp includes Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Myles Turner, PJ Tucker, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Andre Drummond, Harrison Barnes, Julius Randle, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Miles Plumlee, Montrzel Harrell and Thaddeus Young.