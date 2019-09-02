Carmelo Anthony has been struggling to find a new home in the NBA for the last year now and he is starting to get frustrated with the process. During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Melo talked about his struggles and how he's upset no team is trying to sign him. After this interview, rumors began to surface concerning teams who might want to sign him. The Nets were brought up at one point but at the time, it wasn't anything serious. Recently though, a report from Frank Isola suggested Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durantwere actively trying to bring Melo to Brooklyn.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Melo was asked about the possibility of joining the Nets and whether or not he would be down to do so. As you would expect, the opportunity to join Brooklyn would excite Anthony and he even had some loving words for the team's dynamic duo.

"That's family," Melo said. "So, that's bigger than basketball. If something happens, something's gonna happen."

Melo then went on to shout out all of his supporters who have been behind him throughout these trying times.

"I appreciate all my fans. Everybody, it's nothing but love," Anthony explained. "I'm good. Me and my family good. That's all that matters. I'm 10 toes down. I feel better than I've ever felt."

Stay tuned for updates on Melo as we will be sure to bring you all the latest information on his situation.