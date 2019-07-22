A few weeks ago, Carmelo Anthony was spotted on a yacht with a mystery woman in Europe and cheating rumors started to engulf the NBA star. Anthony got ahead of these claims by talking to TMZ and denying any wrongdoing. Despite this, Carmelo's wife, La La, was distraught by the allegations and for a while, it seemed like they were going to break up and headed towards a divorce. Just last week, the two seemed to be back together and happy again which is good for Carmelo considering he'll need all the support he can get in order to sign another NBA contract.

This past weekend, the couple were together again, this time to cheer on their son Kiyan as he competed at the USBA National Tournament. The 12-year old was competing for the 6th-grade championship although his team ended up losing by just a couple of points. In the clip below, Kiyan can be seen hitting two straight and-one three-pointers late in the game. His shots elicited a huge reaction from La La and Melo who jumped up and down and ran onto the court.

It's good to see the two supporting their son through these trying times as they work things through.