Cardi B's been showcasing her involvement with Reebok for some time now but the latest bit involving the rapper and the sneakers is easily the best yet. In the newest campaign with the "Press" rapper, we see her posted up in a hair salon chatting with a girlfriend about a guy who isn't worth her time if he can't call her in two days. The camera then showcases her classic Reebok sneakers, with one shoe that has laces that need to be tied up.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Before Cardi makes any moves, her beloved pink nails expand all the way down to her feet to handle the task of tying her shoelace for her while everyone in the salon watches in amazement.

“Working with Cardi on ‘Nails,’ we aimed to create a moment that is authentic to Cardi while breaking convention and doing something more engaging than a typical celebrity cameo,” Reebok senior director of global marketing Inga Stenta said in a statement. “We took a different path, putting her in an everyday-type situation that shifts in an unexpected manner, spotlighting the iconic Reebok Club C in a completely unique way.”

