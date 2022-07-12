At just 29 years old, Cardi B has a lot of responsibility on her shoulders – from her career as one of the biggest names in female rap and her work as the Creative Director in Residence at Playboy to her role as a wife to Migos rapper Offset and a mother to their two young children, the New Yorker hardly has time to herself.

Despite her busy schedule, though, the "WAP" hitmaker found time to pose for some photos on the cover of Vogue Singapore, also giving an interview in the midst of both 4-year-old Kulture and nearly 1-year-old Wave Set fighting off illnesses.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I’m exhausted. I’ve been overwhelmed and scared," Cardi B told the publication the day after her youngest was rushed to the emergency room. "I started to think about how my mum had to go through this a lot because my sister and I used to always fall sick at the same time. I’ve never appreciated my mum more — having kids helps you see things a little bit different."

The rap diva opened up about how motherhood has been far different than she imagined it to be. "There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant," she recalled.

"Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle.'"





Despite her confidence, Cardi was proven wrong. "When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture."

Elsewhere in her chat with Vogue Singapore, the 29-year-old spoke on the rising talent coming from her home, the Bronx. "The way they act, the energy they bring; it reminds me of when I was a young teenager. It brings back so many memories," she shared.

"Now that I’m older, it makes me a little sad. I used to be so wild and free."





Read Cardi B's full cover story interview here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]