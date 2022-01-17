Cardi B is craving a new tattoo. Late on Sunday, January 16th, the 29-year-old hopped on Twitter to let her followers know that she "really really" wants to get her face inked as a tribute to one of her beloved family members.

"Random but... I'm 1% close [to] tatting my son's name on my face," the mother of two admitted. "I really really wanna do it!"





As Complex reported last summer, this isn't the first time the "WAP" rapper has considered getting a face tattoo. On July 1st, she posted a tweet reading "every day I'm thankful at the fact that [I] ain't get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16."

Cardi went on to reveal that the piece she had in mind was "little starts from the top of [her] eyebrow swirling down to my jaw," adding a GIF of someone hiding their face to help express her embarrassment over her teenage taste.

While that idea may not have aged well, the New York-born recording artist seems to think a family-oriented one would. Her fans, however, are in disagreement. "Cardi [you] better now, and [you] know I love [you] so this is coming from the heart," one person wrote.

"Look at me, this is not you. You're better than this," another user added. "Maybe put it on your belly or stomach idk but DEFINITELY NOT ON YOUR FACE. Now I need you to read this tweet before you make a mistake."

Do you think Cardi B should follow her heart and get a face tattoo? Let us know in the comments.

