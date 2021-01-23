Cardi B has become an international superstar and when everyone knows who you are, the endorsement deals come rolling in. Perhaps Cardi's biggest deal to date is with the likes of Reebok, who she has been with for a couple of years now. In 2020, Cardi was officially given her own shoes and she has worked on silhouettes like the Club C, as well as the Coated Club C Double.

Her first few releases immediately sold out and now, Cardi is back for more. Taking to Instagram yesterday, Cardi revealed an all-pink pair of the Coated Club C Double, saying "My next @reebok drop is going to be sooo bute & fun !!! I cant wait !!!!! I wish I can put it on right now ! I mean I could ,but I wanna wait !! Who ready ?”

According to HipHopDX, this next drop is slated to take place on February 5th and will see both the Club C and Coated Club C Double get three new colorways, including "Dynamic Pink," "White," and "Hi Vis Green." It's yet another drop that is expected to sell out and we're sure Cardi B fans are excited to get their hands on a pair.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will always be sure to bring you all of the latest news from the sneaker world.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

